Biden to hold bilateral meetings, including with Zelensky, on sidelines of NATO summit

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings with other leaders, including his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, on the sidelines of a coming NATO summit, a senior US official announced at a special news briefing.

"While the [US] president will have a busy schedule given his commitment as a host of the summit, we're working to set up several bilateral meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky," the official said.

In addition, Biden is expected to hold a press conference and take reporters’ questions following the summit.

Washington will host the NATO summit on July 9-11.