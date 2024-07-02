Two Russian Northern Fleet warships call at Venezuelan port

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Two Russian Northern Fleet warships called at a port in Venezuela, the Northern Fleet said.

"A detachment of Northern Fleet ships comprising the frigate Soviet Union Fleet Admiral Gorshkov and the medium maritime tanker Akademik Pashin made a call at the port of La Guaira in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The call will last several days. Afterward, the seamen of the Northern Fleet will continue to carry out their mission in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean," the fleet said.

During the port call, the crews of the Russian ships will be given an opportunity to rest after the long-distance voyage and see local sights.

The Northern Fleet said the squadron of ships had left for the long-distance voyage on May 17. The main tasks of the voyage include the demonstration of the flag and ensuring naval presence in remote parts of oceans that are operationally important. The frigate Soviet Union Fleet Admiral Gorshkov is a modern multi-purpose ship that carries high-precision guided missiles and is designed to carry out missions in remote parts of seas and oceans.

Welcome ceremony

Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, Admiral Mariani Mata, head of the Venezuelan Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation, and Vice Admiral Edward Centeno Mass, deputy commander of the Venezuelan Navy, took part in the welcoming ceremony for the ships, according to a TASS reporter.

"This is a vivid symbol of unbreakable Russian-Venezuelan friendship, which demonstrates our firm desire to further strengthen strategic partnership in all areas," the Russian ambassador told TASS.

"As special symbol of our unbreakable friendship and military cooperation, our honorable guard company will participate in the upcoming July 5 parade on the occasion of Venezuela's Independence Day," he went on to say. "Our sailors will march in parade formation alongside Venezuelan friends and demonstrate their firm confidence in defending national sovereignty and independence in the emerging just, multipolar world order."

"Today we are receiving warships of the brotherly Russian Federation," Centeno told TASS. "Venezuela and Russia are brothers in the fight against US imperialism."

The vice admiral said that during the stay of Russian sailors in Venezuela "there will be events to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our countries."

Naval visits to Venezuela

The Northern Fleet squadron, which also then included the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, conducted exercises in the Caribbean Sea and visited Cuba in early June this year.

On July 24, 2023, the Russian Navy training ship Perekop took part in a naval parade in Venezuela on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Maracaibo. The ship was visited by Venezuelan President and Commander-in-Chief Nicolas Maduro.