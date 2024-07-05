{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Five civilians killed as result of Ukraine’s attack on DPR during day

26 more were wounded

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. Five civilians died and 26 more were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"As of now, reports about the death of five civilians have been verified. Twenty-six civilians, including a teenage girl and two rescuers, received wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, by ten in the evening, Ukrainian troops had staged 43 shelling attacks on DPR settlements, firing 105 rounds. Eighteen residential houses, five civilians infrastructure facilities, and 24 cars were damaged.

Syrian presidential advisor al-Shibl dies in hospital after car crash
The driver survived and has been detained
Gazprom Export wins court ruling to halt Axpo Solutions' arbitration abroad
The court ruled that the Austrian company will have to pay Gazprom Export about 623.2 mln euros, if it violates the ban
Enemy probes Crimean defenses by launching decoy targets — Sevastopol governor
"The enemy is actively probing the peninsula's defense system now," Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Hungarian PM says he arrives in Moscow to continue 'peace mission'
Orban’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi announced earlier that the Hungarian premier had arrived in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin
US, UK delivered 19 strikes on Yemen in one week — Houthi leader
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdel Malek al-Houthi, advised Arab and Muslim countries to show caution so that Washington could not launch its attacks on Yemen from their sovereign territories
Russia faces unprecedented air defense challenges during special op — general
The use of factory-made and improvised unmanned aerial vehicles, which are made with special composite materials to reduce their visibility and are capable of flying at extremely low altitudes, has become unprecedented, Andrey Semyonov said
Six-year-old girl dies in hospital following Ukrainian attack on southern Russia
Veniamin Kondratyev offered condolences to the girl’s family
Russian forces slowly advance in all areas of special operation — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said Akhmat units had spent about a month in the Kharkov area
US and its satellites’ unceremonious policy provoked crisis in Ukraine — Putin
"We have repeatedly put on the negotiations table our concrete proposals regarding this issue," the Russian president noted
Labour Party has solid lead in UK parliament elections — exit poll
The opposition party is projected to win 410 seats in the parliament
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, oil refinery over past day — top brass
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 140 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Hungarian PM Orban hopes to hear Putin’s stance on significant issues regarding Europe
Earlier on Friday, Viktor Orban told the media that he would like to persuade the parties to the conflict - Ukraine and Russia - to embark "on a long journey that can lead to a ceasefire and peace talks"
Orban clarifies Hungary's independent role in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
Viktor Orban believes that Hungary "can be a tool in the hands of those who seek peace"
Putin did not discuss idea to hold peace summit on Ukraine with Xi Jinping — Kremlin
Russian president and his chinese counterpart held negotiations in Astana on July 3
Hungary to become single EU country in dialog with Russia, Ukraine — Orban
"I am grateful to you that you agreed to receive me even in such challenging conditions," the Hungarian Prime Minister addressed the Russian leader, meaning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
US-based F1 Team Haas to return race car to Russia’s Uralkali by court ruling
Uralkali has already sent a letter to Haas with details for delivery of the race car used in the 2021 season
Putin doesn’t see chance of reaching agreement on Ukraine through mediator
The Russian leader doubted any mediator would be delegated enough powers to bring the matters to signing the final documents
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
Bank of Russia sees complication of situation with cross-border payments
Elvira Nabiullina added that the business is adapting to the situation and the Central Bank is helping it in this aspect
No confirmation of Moscow visit from Hungarian PM
Earlier, several European media outlets reported the Hungarian premier’s potential visit to Moscow on July 5, citing officials
Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs
It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera
As US allows hitting Russian regions, Ukraine goes on mass killing of civilians — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned how a shell fell on a section of an apartment building, completely destroying it, in the Belgorod Region and how a long-range ATACMS missile hit a crowded beach in Sevastopol on June 23 in a terrorist attack
Russia uncertain if Ukraine would reciprocate with ceasefire — Putin
The Russian president said that Moscow ultimately "faced deception again as all agreements [involving the troops withdrawal], which had been reached in Istanbul, were thrown in the trash"
Putin says he is pleased to see Hungary’s Orban in Kremlin, they have a lot to discuss
The Russian leader named both Ukraine and bilateral relations among the points of discussion agenda
Lavrov hails Putin-Orban talks in Kremlin
The Russian president and the Hungarian prime minister held talks which lasted over two and a half hours
Large group of Democratic donors call on Biden to end his reelection bid — WP
The authors of the letter said that a potential second term of the former president, Republican Donald Trump, posed "profound risks" to America
US national Woodland sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for attempted drug sale
During the hearing, the prosecutor asked for 12 years in a penal colony
Istanbul principles could launch dialogue, but Kiev rejects them — Kremlin spokesman
The spokesman pointed out Moscow’s principal position, which says that these agreements may become a basis for the settlement, which, however, "does not mean that they may become a basis point by point"
BRICS must balance expansion with continued effective cooperation — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s BRICS presidency "is focused on forming a new category of partner nations"
Putin to discuss Ukraine issue with Hungarian PM later today — Kremlin spokesman
The meeting will also involve Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov and Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Improvement of Russia’s positions to push West to talks on Ukraine — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya does not believe that the potential election of Donald Trump as the next US president will cardinally change the American policy in this area
Russian combat aircraft destroying military targets over Black Sea — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev urged city residents and guests to remain calm, observe security measures and stay in temporary shelters or safe places
Port infrastructure damaged in Odessa Region — mayor
Earlier, the media reported explosions in Odessa, as well as in the port of the city of Chernomorsk
IAEA will ultimately say who shells Zaporozhye NPP — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov said Russia is convinced that "sooner or later" evidence will emerge, and then the organization's secretariat will have to name the culprit
Bulgaria to propose Russia-Ukraine peace talks at NATO summit — PM
Dimitar Glavchev doubted that Bulgaria could expect a mediator’s status as both sides should be willing to accept this
Labour Party leads UK parliament election with 10% of ballots counted
According to preliminary results, Labour Party members have already won 55 parliament seats, the Conservative Party got only six
US-led coalition’s Typhoon fighter comes dangerously close to Russian An-30 in Syria
In all, aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 12 times over the past 24 hours
US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP
According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells
UK premier congratulates Labour leader on election victory
Rishi Sunak also took responsibility for his party’s defeat
Ukraine’s military admits retreat in Chasov Yar in DPR
DPR defense circles told TASS on July 3 that Ukrainian troops had abandoned their positions in the east of Chasov Yar and were trying to reinforce defenses in the town’s western part. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 3 that Russian troops had fully liberated the Novy neighborhood in Chasov Yar
Reasonable people in West to consider Putin’s plan in the future — Kremlin spokesman
Meanwhile, according to Dmitry Peskov, "this does not mean that more reasonable people in the collective West and in Ukraine itself have not considered this plan"
Iskander missiles destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 at Dolgintsevo air base — defense ministry
Ballistic missile delivered at the base in the Dnepropetrovsk region
Third Patriot system arrives from Germany to Ukraine — ambassador
According to Martin Jaeger, the crew of the system had completed training in Germany
Belarus vows joint response with allies to any border provocations — General Staff
According to Vladimir Kupriyanyuk, Belarus has not and will not "raise tensions in any way" despite a difficult situation on the border with Ukraine
Orban calls for peace on his visit to Moscow
Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister proposed to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ceasefire terms, but the latter rejected them
Russian air defenses engage aerial targets above Rostov — governor
Details are being verified
Russian economy deviates from base case scenario — Central Bank
According to regulator's Governor Elvira Nabiullina, discussions on the rate increase will be on the agenda in July
Putin says Orban came to Moscow also as president of EU Council
Hungary will hold the rotating presidency of the EU Council for the next six months
Biden to drop out of election race, to be replaced by Harris, Trump thinks
The US presidential candidate said that it will be easier to compete against Harris whom he considers "pathetic"
Hungarian PM arrives in Moscow
Viktor Orban told the media that he would like to convince Ukraine and Russia to "embark on a long journey which may end in a ceasefire and peace talks"
Georgia’s Defense Ministry regrets its joint exercise with US postponed indefinitely
The document emphasizes that the Georgian-US exercises are beneficial for both countries
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Russian air defense troops downed over 550 planes, 120 helicopters during special op
"The battlefield and point air defense of the Russian military has shown itself to be up to the task during large-scale combat operations in the zone of the special military operation," Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said
China, Turkey share similar views on Ukrainian issue — Xi Jinping
The Chinese president underscored the need for close contacts between Beijing and Ankara
US-made Patriot systems failed even to protect themselves — Russian general
In the course of the special military operation, Russian air defense systems confirmed their potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities, Andrey Semyonov said
Ten drones shot down above south Russia’s Rostov Region — governor
"According to first responders, the aerial attack and falling drone fragments sparked wildfires on the left bank of the Don River in Rostov and in the Azov district," Vasily Golubev noted
Hungarian PM to leave Moscow later today after one-day visit — diplomatic source
Viktor Orban is the first Western leader to visit Russia since April 2022
One third of all downed Ukrainian manned aircraft was destroyed by MANPADS — general
Andrey Semyonov added that crews of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems have been constantly adapting to new threats, improving the existing ways of countering air-borne enemy capabilities and developing new ones
Putin, Orban discuss Ukraine, resumption of broad dialogue
Russia and Hungary continue to cooperate based on the principles of pragmatism and mutual benefit in a number of areas, primarily in the energy sector
Intensity of provocations on Ukrainian border doesn’t decline — Belarusian military
Vladimir Kupriyanyuk said such actions not only pursue reconnaissance purposes, but also are part of attempts to get explosives and other capabilities into Belarus to support potential sabotage activities
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Hungarian PM concedes that Russia-Ukraine peace talks will be handled by heavyweights
Viktor Orban also noted that he would like to get a feel for how committed the parties to the conflict are to achieving peace and what kind of concessions Russia and Ukraine are willing to make
Tucker Carlson announces interview with Zelensky
The exact date when the interview will be published was not disclosed
Kyrgyzstan intelligence neutralizes group that planned to seize power — statement
During the investigation, five people were detained, their names have not been disclosed yet
Ukraine’s military launched deliberate attack on Zaporozhye nuke plant’s staff — envoy
It is not for the first time that the Kiev regime "clearly demonstrates its complete disregard for the safety of peaceful nuclear facilities," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Putin invites Hungarian PM to discuss situation in Ukraine
Hungary currently holds the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union
Putin insists Ukraine rejected peace talks on US instructions
"It was Ukraine that rejected negotiations, and it did so publicly and on direct instructions" from London and Washington, the Russian leader stressed
Duties on Chinese electric cars expose EU hypocrisy regarding market economy — expert
However, Wang Wen noted that China is not afraid of such steps and will continue to prove that the production of electric vehicles in the country is not developing through subsidies
Erdogan not a possible mediator in Ukraine talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that at today’s meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin touched upon the conflict in Ukraine
US military destroys Houthi radar station in Yemen
They US military destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels
Russia has unified air defense system on its entire territory, including special op zone
"It can be said now that none of the world's other militaries has experience in creating air defense concentrations of this magnitude," Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said
Press review: SCO summit ushers in new deals and zooming in on Russia-India ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 5th
Hungarian PM acts as mediator in Ukraine conflict, not negotiator — minister
Janos Boka said that Orban sent a summary of the trip to the EU Council immediately after his visit to Kiev, thus demonstrating "room for maneuver"
Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kremlin
On June 2, Viktor Orban visited Kiev as the leader of the European Council presidency nation, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Hungarian PM’s Moscow visit marks step towards peace in Ukraine — top diplomat
Tamas Menczer, spokesman for the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance ruling party, also said that the premier’s efforts could produce positive results
Labour leader Keir Starmer takes office as UK prime minister
He is the third UK prime minister during the reign of Charles III who took the throne less than two years ago
Democratic donors see Biden’s presidential candidacy as 'doomed' — newspaper
According to the Financial Times, some donors are reluctant to support the Democratic Party until Biden withdraws from the race
Russian forces using drones to destroy Ukrainian army’s logistics — Ukrainian soldier
Russian troops destroy dozens of Ukrainian transport vehicles every day
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Press review: Putin takes meetings with world leaders and Biden donors run for the hills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 4th
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 13,525 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the Defense Ministry’s latest data
Russian troops destroy first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Putin-Orban talks conclude after over 2.5 hours
The talks between Putin and Orban took place with the participation of delegations which included the top diplomats of both countries
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles against civilian targets as well — Russian general
Ukraine is using ATACMS missiles as well in an attempt to intimidate its people, Andrey Semyonov said
EU rules out official communication with Russian president, top diplomat says
Josep Borrell emphasized that the fact that Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU does not entitle it to represent the union on the international stage
Russia urges to end Ukraine conflict, not to put it on hold — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "this should not be merely a truce or a temporary ceasefire, nor some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup and get rearmed"
Conservative Party suffers historic defeat, results of UK Parliament elections
On Friday morning, Keir Starmer should be received by King Charles III who will instruct him to form a new government
UK government shift to have no bearing on dialogue with Moscow — senior official
Lord Richard Balfe also emphasized that the West will have to "come to terms with the reality," admitting that Crimea and Donbass are now Russian constituencies
Combating terrorism, national currencies: key takeaways from Putin’s SCO comments
Russia attaches great importance to cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which "continues to develop progressively on the principles of equal rights, consideration of each other's interests"
Russian mortar crew destroys another Bradley IFV near Avdeyevka
Russian servicemen also destroyed a recovery detachment that came to save the vehicle’s crew, the Defense Ministry said
Major powers to arrange talks between Russia, Ukraine — Hungarian PM
Meanwhile, Viktor Orban pointed out that Hungary "would like to encourage the parties" to launch talks
Use of power methods rising in global politics — SCO declaration
The document starts from stating that "tectonic shifts are underway" in global politics, economy and other areas now
Russia ready to start producing short-range, medium-range missiles — Putin
Moscow can give a mirror-like response in case US short-and medium-range missiles are placed in any region of the world, the Russian leader noted
Conflict in Ukraine could be stopped if strong foundation for peace is created — Erdogan
According to the statement, the Turkish leader affirmed Ankara's intention to "continue to strive for peace"
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Russian air defense, fighter aircraft seriously reduced Ukraine’s capabilities — general
In the conditions of ever increasing use by Ukrainian forces of modern missile weapons produced by NATO countries, air defense forces promptly develop methods and adapt air defense systems to counter enemy missile attacks, Andrey Semyonov said
Multipolar world becomes reality, Putin says
The Russian president noted that "an increasing number of countries are calling for a fairer world order and express determination to defend their legitimate rights and traditional values; new centers of power and economic development are emerging and growing stronger"
Armenia ready for strategic partnership with US — PM
According to Nikol Pashinyan, "Armenia greatly values the role of the United States in the peace-building process in our region and deeply appreciates the US support for the sovereignty, independence, democracy, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Armenia in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration"
Much is to be done reach peace between Russia, Ukraine — Hungarian PM
The talks between Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban lasted for two and a half hours and were also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers and other members of delegations
