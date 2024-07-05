Five civilians killed as result of Ukraine’s attack on DPR during day

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. Five civilians died and 26 more were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"As of now, reports about the death of five civilians have been verified. Twenty-six civilians, including a teenage girl and two rescuers, received wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, by ten in the evening, Ukrainian troops had staged 43 shelling attacks on DPR settlements, firing 105 rounds. Eighteen residential houses, five civilians infrastructure facilities, and 24 cars were damaged.