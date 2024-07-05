Defense cooperation between India, Russia important partnership segment — MFA

NEW DELHI, July 5. /TASS/. Defense cooperation between India and Russia is an important part of bilateral partnership, with the issues related to this cooperation to be discussed during the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a briefing in New Delhi.

"Defense cooperation between India and Russia is a very important segment of our privileged strategic partnership and its important element," he said, adding that the two countries and their defense ministries are always in contact on issues of defense partnership.

Asked about supplies of Russian arms, including S-400 air defense systems, to India Kwatra noted that he "did not intend to disclose the details of discussions on that issue," adding though that "the delivery of S-400 is one of the elements of defense partnership."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said earlier that Modi would pay a working visit to Moscow on July 8-9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.