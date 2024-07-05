Russian stock market indices rising on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.49% to 3,149.29 points. The RTS Index had an uptick by 0.48% to 1,125.66 points. The yuan rate lost 0.017% to 11.97 rubles.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 3,100-3,200 points on Monday.

"Monetary signals, commodities prices, sanction background, currency rates and corporate news are the main range of topics traders will focus on in the near term," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says in a comment.