Orban calls for peace on his visit to Moscow

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted photos on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia) from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and called for peace in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Peace is what needs to be achieved," the prime minister wrote under the photos from the meeting.

Orban paid a visit to Moscow following his trip to Kiev on July 2. The Hungarian prime minister proposed to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ceasefire terms, but the latter rejected them.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Ukraine would be one of the issues to be discussed by the two leaders. As Putin opened the meeting, he said that he was ready to listen to proposals from Hungary, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.