MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have concluded talks in the Kremlin after over 2.5 hours, a TASS correspondent reported.

The subjects that the two leaders discussed included the Ukrainian issue. On July 2, Orban visited Kiev where he proposed the terms of a ceasefire to Vladimir Zelensky which the latter rejected.

The talks between Putin and Orban took place with the participation of delegations which included the top diplomats of both countries. The Russian side was also represented by Kremlin Aides Yury Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky. The latter led the Russian delegation at the Moscow-Kiev talks undermined by the West.