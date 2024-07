BELGOROD, July 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have dropped a munition from a drone on a village in Russia’s borderline region of Belgorod, injuring three people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of a drone munition dropped onto a private homestead in the village of Novostroevka-Vtoraya, a family of three - a married couple and their 16-year-old son - were injured," he wrote.