Putin accepts invitation to visit Kazakhstan in November

ASTANA, July 3./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Kazakhstan in November.

"I believe this is simply necessary to maintain the pace of cooperation between our countries. I hope to see you again, this time on a state visit to our country," Tokayev said.

"I would like to express my gratitude to you for the invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. Of course, it is most rational to do it in connection with the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thank you for the invitation, I certainly accept it," Putin replied.

The Kazakh leader also praised Putin’s role in making stronger the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"I cannot but mention Russia's enormous contribution to strengthening the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In this regard, in the capacity of the [SCO] Chair, I would like to express my gratitude to you," Tokayev said when the two leaders met at the Presidential Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan late on Wednesday.