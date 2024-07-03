Severe thunderstorm hits Moscow, some of its satellite cities

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A powerful thunderstorm hit Moscow and some of its satellite cities immediately after sunset on Wednesday, TASS correspondents reported.

Torrential rains, strong winds and bolts of lightning were reported in southeastern districts of the Russian capital, as well as in Zhukovskoye, Lyubertsy and Ramenskoye, while thunderstorms were observed in Balashikha, Novokosino and Novogireyevo.

The Russian Hydrometeorological Center warned that rains and strong winds will continue until 3:00 a.m. on Thursday (midnight GMT).

At the same time, rains are unlikely to cool down air in the Russian capital, hit by an unprecedented heat wave.

More weather records are forecasted for Thursday, with up to +35 degrees Centigrade expected in Moscow and up to 36 degrees Centigrade - in the adjacent Moscow Region.

Another thunderstorm warning is issued for July 5.