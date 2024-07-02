MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky could be dismissed, said retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos.

The country's government could make the move in a bid to shift the blame on Syrsky for setbacks on the battlefield in the Kharkov Region and poor preparations for hostilities.

"They will now decide to sacrifice General Syrsky to hide their failures in the Kharkov area and inadequate efforts to mobilize the economy. Another general will be sacrificed again. Again there will be wild changes in the leadership of the armed forces. In times of war, such massive dismissals of senior personnel do not help bring order. We see this from the example of the same General Syrsky, who brought with him a certain number of people from the ground forces team," he said in an interview with the YouTube channel called Newsroom.

Krivonos also said the political leadership failed to pivot the economy on a war footing to provide the military with munitions, drones, fuel, and to recruit and equip brigades.

The Ukrainian news outlet NV reported on Monday that the country's president, Vladimir Zelensky, was not too pleased with Syrsky because of failed preparations to take on the Russian offensive in the Kharkov Region and some other issues on the battlefield.

Earlier, Ukrainian pro-presidential lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya filed a complaint with the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations against Syrsky, accusing him of obstructing her legislative activities and feeding her false information. Amid the defeats of Ukrainian troops in Donbass and the Kharkov Region, the politician criticized Syrsky and his team, accusing them of mass deaths of personnel and throwing untrained people into the battle. She said the current military leadership is leading Kiev to a defeat in the conflict and demanded their resignation.