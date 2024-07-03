Fish catch in Russia above 2.5 mln tons in H1 2024 — federal agency

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The fish catch in Russia had an uptick by 1% year on year in the first half of 2024 and was over 2.52 mln metric tons, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"By July 3, 2024, according to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the catch by all Russian users exceeded 2.52 mln metric tons - 1% higher than the 2023 level in the like period," the agency said.

The fish catch totaled 1.9 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 268,300 metric tons in the Northern basin, 49,000 metric tons in the Western basin, 16,000 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 46,000 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught over 229,000 metric tons in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean.