World Bank recognizes Russia as high income country

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. The World Bank (WB) recognizes Russia as a high income country, according to a document released by WB.

It follows from the document that the gross national income per capita in Russia is $14,250. The World Bank categorizes countries with this indicator standing at the level of at least $13,485.

"This step of the WB means recognition of success of the economic policy of Russian authorities over the last decade by the reputed global institution, despite illegal trade and financial restrictions introduced against us," Executive Director from Russia in the bank Roman Marshavin told TASS.