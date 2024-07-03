Akkuyu nuclear plant construction on track — Rosatom

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Creation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey is on track but there are attempts of third countries to interfere with it, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The Akkuyu project is progressing successfully but not without problems," the chief executive said.

"The third countries are limiting supplies, worsen mutual payments and disrupt logistics but despite all the complications, plant construction is on track to prepare the nuclear plant by 2025," Likhachev added.