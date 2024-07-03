SIMFEROPOL, July 3. /TASS/. The Pentagon was clearly involved in Ukraine's missile strike on the Crimean Peninsula with US weapons, even if Kiev didn't ask the US for permission to conduct the attack, yet the Pentagon's involvement is obvious, the Head of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea (parliament), Vladimir Konstantinov, said.

Earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said at a briefing that the US considered it permissible to strike Crimea with US weapons. He also clarified that, as the US sees it, Crimea is part of Ukraine.

"It is telling that no one has needed such 'authorizations' for some time now. The Ukrainian monkey with an American grenade does fine without them. Suffice it to recall at least the recent strike on the Sevastopol beach. And yet our adversary is in no way a gathering of lunatics. Rather, the Americans are simply trying to lay the blame on this very Ukrainian monkey," he said.

According to Konstantinov, the Pentagon's involvement in the military crimes of the Kiev regime is obvious, and the United States will have to account for this.