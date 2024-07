MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia accelerated to 0.66% from June 25 to July 1, 2024 compared with the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In the previous week, from June 18 to 24, inflation in the country equaled 0.22%.

Consumer prices in Russia grew by 4.51% year-to-date.