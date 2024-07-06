Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 42.4 mln cubic meters as of July 6. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Friday, July 5, the pumping volume equated 42.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that nominations for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on July 6 could be about 42.4 mln cubic meters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been fully suspended. Gas deliveries over the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines are intended for Turkey and countries of South and Southeastern Europe.