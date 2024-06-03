Trade with China to continue growing — Russian ambassador

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Bilateral trade volumes between Russia and China will continue growing, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with TRT World television.

"As for China, our trade has increased and will continue to increase. The visit by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to China was very successful," Kelin said, noting that a lot of documents was signed during the recent visit.

"Our economy has been reoriented to supply the army and we have enough of production capabilities to do it ourselves," the ambassador said, answering the question about allegations of Chinese arms supplied to Russia, what is denied in Moscow and in Beijing.