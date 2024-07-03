{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian President Putin arrives in Astana for SCO Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of several international organizations were also invited
Russia's President Vladimir Putin Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Kremlin’s press office announced on Wednesday.

The SCO summit is scheduled to be held on July 4 at the Palace of Independence in Astana. It is expected that SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming will attend the summit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of several international organizations were also invited.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially the organization included Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in 2017 they were joined by India and Pakistan. Tehran applied to join in 2008 and became a full-fledged member of the organization in July 2023. Belarus is expected to join the group soon.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinSCO
Military operation in Ukraine
Former US President Trump can ‘hardly’ resolve Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours
Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin noted that Russia was "not going to stop with its offensive actions" even if negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were launched
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for July 3 to 87.992 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 26 kopecks to 93.695 rubles
Turkish troops kill 25 opposition fighters in firefight in northern Syria
Al Mayadeen TV reported that the most violent clashes took place in Afrin
Ukraine losing whole battalions every day in special-op zone — DPR adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that currently Russian forces are registering tactical success practically everywhere in the DPR
Xi arrives in Astana to attend SCO summit
Xi Jinping is making state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan during this international trip, which will last until July 6
Lavrov, Szijjarto say Kiev must ensure rights of all ethnic minorities — Foreign Ministry
The ministry noted that the sides praised the achieved level of the Russian-Hungarian political dialogue
EU needs change, because instead of peace and order there is war and migration — Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister expressed the hope that right-wing conservative forces will be able to bring about changes in the EU
Russia considers SCO, BRICS backbones of new international order — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov described SCO and BRICS as "locomotives in the context of establishing genuine multilateralism in global affairs"
Russian president submits protocol on e-commerce in EAEU for State Duma’s ratification
It stipulates registering goods acquired within foreign electronic commerce as a separate category of goods with determination of peculiarities of its regulation
Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday
The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.06% to 11.81 rubles
Russian senior diplomat notes West’s responsibility for escalation in Ukraine — statement
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko also discussed the settlement in Kosovo during negotiations with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric
US intends to ship air defense missiles to Ukraine via accelerated procedure — Pentagon
The United States will soon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.3 billion, which will include anti-tank weapons, air defense interceptor missiles and other weapons
Russian envoy calls for re-establishing Euro-Atlantic security
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Russia will have to develop its own ways of ensuring global and regional security jointly with its partners and all interested players
UK’s attempts to isolate Moscow failed — Russian envoy
According to Andrey Kelin, London’s efforts to isolate Russia are "very detrimental for the UK itself"
Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones
According to Andrey Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones
Naval aircraft hammer enemy targets during drills in Russia’s westernmost region
The naval aviation pilots are accomplishing combat training objectives both in the daytime and at night and about 50 sorties have been planned, the Baltic Fleet’s press office specified
Kanye West leaves Moscow
Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy was seeing him off
Russian military vows to prevent recurrence of Transnistrian conflict
"The operation group is cooperating with all law enforcement structures of Transnistria," Colonel Dmitry Zelenkov reported
Trump’s sentencing under paper falsifying case postponed to September 18
Judge Juan Merchan postponed the sentencing date from July 11 for over two months and satisfied Trump’s lawyers’ request to file an application to cancel the guilty verdict
Ukraine turns down Hungarian PM’s ceasefire proposal
According to the statement, Ukraine’s position is that the crisis settlement could be reached through the Kiev-initiated peace summits
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
The new missile’s range has been increased to 30 kilometers
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Beijing opposes hegemony, ready to promote multipolar world — Chinese leader
Xi Jinping said that Beijing is ready to promote equal multipolarity of the world
Le Pen accuses Macron of preparing 'administrative coup'
The politician expressed hope that this information is nothing more but rumors, but noted that even before the first round of elections, last Wednesday, "many more appointments were made than during usual cabinet meetings"
Turkey ousts Austria from 2024 UEFA Euro Cup with 2-1 win in Last 16 stage
Turkey is now set to play against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2024 UEFA Euro Cup
Several Ukrainian pilots finish training on F-16 fighter jets in US — Pentagon
Pentagon Spokesman refused from specifying how many pilots are undergoing training and its timelines
Chisinau turns down Tiraspol’s terms for peaceful settlement — Transnistrian leader
Considering that talks in the 5+2 format (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the United States and the European Union) are frozen, "one cannot use this as an excuse not to come to terms," Vadim Krasnoselsky said
Over 90% of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson voters favor joining Russia — first results
Counting has already begun at a number of polling stations in the territory, and the final results may be known by Wednesday morning
Russian forces overwhelming Ukrainians in northern Volchansk, military leader says
"And, certainly, we are pushing forward every day while squeezing the enemy out of all their positions," Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Western sanctions against Russia are complete fiasco — Russia's Permanent Representative
"The West's monkey business against Russia has turned out to be a complete fiasco," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Biden’s family implores him to stay in presidential race — CNN
According to the sources, the president’s close ones implore him to keep fighting and expressed their "unequivocal support" during the family get-together at Camp David
218 candidates withdraw ahead of second round of France’s snap parliamentary elections
They did this in favor of stronger candidates in a bid not to let Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally Party win the elections
Senior Russian diplomat discusses escalation in Red Sea with Houthi delegation
The sides exchanged views on the problems of comprehensive settlement of the nine-year-long military-political crisis in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Iran ready to strike Israel again once 'conditions are ripe' — senior IRGC commander
According to Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran "is sad to see that [Israel] has been committing crimes in Palestine for nearly nine months with the support of the US and its European allies"
US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace over 320 times in June
Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria have helped 29 refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe
Belarus’ southern, western borders safely protected — Lukashenko
"I guarantee that there will be no clashes on the border with Ukraine," the Belarusian leader underlined
Putin to hold series of bilateral meetings on SCO summit margins — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Moscow considers the summit in Astana as an "opportunity to organize bilateral contacts with the country leaders who will attend it"
Russia’s import of medical products down 4.5 pp in 2023 — deputy PM Golikova
Tatyana Golikova added that the average annual growth of the volume of industrial production of pharmaceuticals and medical products is higher than in other sectors of the economy
Lithuanian fertilizer producer plans to triple income in 2024
Lifosa expects to produce 606,000 metric tons of granulate nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, 19,000 metric tons of urea phosphates, and 63,000 metric tons of feed phosphates
Cyprus negotiations stalled, no compromise in sight — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya added that the UN Security Council is now seeing that the sides to the conflict are becoming more entrenched in their positions
Committee recommends Federation Council suspend Russia's OSCE PA membership
According to the draft statement, Russian senators and State Duma MPs are adamant that restricting parliamentarians who represent the people from taking part in OSCE PA events is unacceptable
Israeli minister’s suggestion of nuclear strike on Gaza raises questions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such statements by Israeli officials shed light on the true reasons why Tel Aviv was opposing the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East
Belarus not going to get involved into any hostilities — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian president, NATO doesn’t want the war in Ukraine to be ended, instead, it is seeking to drag Belarusians into it
Biden’s team thwarts calls for his replacement after debate failure — Washington Post
According to the report, Biden’s campaign made private calls to campaign donors and Democratic lawmakers
US set to announce $2.3 bln arms package for Ukraine — media
The new arms package will reportedly include anti-tank weapons, as well as interceptor missiles for air defense systems
Kiev shifts rhetoric on negotiations, but not its position on them — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov believes that the decision on the settlement of the conflict is not up to Kiev
Loss of five Su-27s unaffordable for Ukrainian forces — Forbes
According to the business magazine, the attack may have inflicted one of the costliest losses on the Ukrainians since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine
Share of domestic production of vital medicines in Russia to rise to 90% — PM
The move "will facilitate the formation of technological sovereignty in the area of pharma and medical industry," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
New security architecture in Eurasia to exclude external military presence — Russia’s MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that the initiative to create a new continent-wide security architecture in the Eurasian space had been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Lukashenko sounds alarm on Ukrainian troop movements near Belarusian border
Earlier, Minsk reported Ukrainian troops amassing on the border with Belarus. General Chief-of-Staff Pavel Muraveiko noted the active movement of Ukrainian forces, periodic drone flights across the border and the activization of reconnaissance of Belarusian territory
At least 12 die in Israeli strike on residential house in central Gaza — TV
According to the report, several more people were wounded
Kremlin spokesman unaware of satellite tampering allegations
"We need to find out whether this is the competence of any UN structures," Dmitry Peskov said
Press review: Dems scramble to replace Biden and Russia continues to feed the world
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 1st
Pentagon considers use of US weapons against Crimea admissible
Don't have any specifics to provide on that front, other than to say you know our policy as it relates to the use of long-range weapons into Russia has not changed, said Pentagon Spokesman
Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor
The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC
Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs
It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera
Retired Ukrainian general says Zelensky could pin his failures on Syrsky, fire him
Sergey Krivonos also said the political leadership failed to pivot the economy on a war footing to provide the military with munitions, drones, fuel, and to recruit and equip brigades
Ukrainian commander-in-chief describes situation in Pokrovsk area as difficult
According to Alexander Syrsky, troops in this area need more munitions and weapons
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
No expectations from Hungarian PM’s visit to Kiev, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed, however, that "Orban is well known as a politician who knows how to defend his country’s interests in quite a tough manner"
Russian troops create ZVeraBoi counter-drone buggy in Ukraine operation
The vehicle’s front part features a turret with two mounted PKT machine-guns and an improvised six-barrel muzzle-loading shotgun placed between them
SCO summit in Astana to approve initiative on world unity for just peace
According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, in general, the heads of state will review a wide range of issues facilitating the further bolstering of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO
Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violation
The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that "the incident took place on June 30, when an airplane owned by the Russian airline Pobeda, as it was heading from Moscow to Kaliningrad illegally entered Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea"
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq deliver missile strikes on Haifa
They used cruise missiles, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said
Over 800 kg of drugs seized in CSTO countries during anti-drug operation
According to the report, a total of 536 websites that disseminated prohibited information on drugs were identified
West cares little about human lives, is interested in Russia’s resources — Serbian leader
Vucic stressed earlier that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended right now
US surveillance drones can be stopped by MiG-31 jets, air defense systems — analyst
Igor Korotchenko said the most effective way to fight such targets is to use long-range surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 or S-300V, which are armed with long-range SAMs, as well as use air-to-air missiles carried by MiG-31s
Putin to discuss his upcoming visit to Turkey with Erdogan on sidelines of SCO summit
"We maintain constant dialogue with the Turkish side, constantly in touch over the phone," Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov underlined
Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033
Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, the space corporation said
Over 900 radicals eliminated during Israel’s operation in Rafah — General Staff
According to Halevi, the Israeli military inRafah "is now focused on the destruction of the terrorist infrastructure and the destruction of the underground infrastructure, which takes time."
Belarusian volunteer corps was involved in recent attack on Belgorod Region — Lukashenko
There are fewer than one hundred people, true, but a corps nonetheless, said Belarusian President
Iran sees no obstacles to military-technical cooperation with Russia
Kamal Kharrazi also refuted repeated accusations of Iran selling drones to Russia, stressing that they were false
Putin does not plan separate talks with Lukashenko in Astana — Kremlin aide
"We were in Belarus not long ago, we are engaged in a dialogue all the time," Yury Ushakov noted
Russia bans entry to 99 Canadian citizens — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the list includes the individuals "who are involved in the elaboration and implementation of Ottawa’s Russophobic course"
One killed, seven injured in gas explosion in apartment building in Bashkortostan
According to the report, a crisis center was established at the site
Sales of new cars in Russia up 63% in 1H 2024 to over 844,000 units — ministry
Sales of new electric vehicles amounted to 11,200 units in the period (+137%)
Aide to Iranian leader stressed possibility of changing Tehran’s nuclear doctrine
Kamal Kharrazi noted that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment"
Russia’s battlegroup West thwarts Ukraine’s attempts to strengthen its positions
Over the past 24 hours, up to 120 enemy military personnel, two towed FH-70 howitzers, seven units of car equipment, five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points were destroyed
Upgraded frigate enters service with Russian Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces
It has completed the program of shipbuilders’ trials
Missile alert canceled in Belgorod, Shebekino
The sound of explosions were heard in Belgorod
Ukraine fears harsh debt restructuring terms from West
Alexey Kushch noted that back in 2022 he cautioned that Kiev was losing a "historic window of opportunity" in order to cast off the "debt noose"
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Russian Embassy denies claims of Moscow's election tampering in UK
The diplomatic agency noted that "Russia, unlike the UK and other Western 'civilizers,' is not in the habit of meddling in the domestic affairs of other sovereign states"
Russian forces strike nine Ukrainian Su-27, MiG-29 fighter jets over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
BRICS goals in line with Thailand’s foreign political line — ex-ambassador to Russia
"Thailand has always supported the interests of developing countries at multisided forums," Thanatip Upatising pointed out
Ukraine’s irretrievable losses five-times higher than Russia’s, Putin says
According to him, this is the reason behind attempts to carry out an all-out mobilization campaign in Ukraine
Serbian president lauds robust relations with Russia
On Monday, the Russian deputy foreign minister held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, and Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2nd
Russian Embassy in London attacked
A large group chanting slogans against the Syrian government threw stones at the building, breaking windows
Belarus to respond to Ukraine if it ventures provocations on border — Lukashenko
"We will spare no effort to prevent the slightest escalation," the Belarusian leader stressed
Orban arrives in Kiev to discuss ways toward resolving Ukraine conflict
It is Viktor Orban’s first visit to Kiev since hostilities broke out in Ukraine
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Russian troops liberate two communities in Kharkov Region, DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian Air Force aircraft at a military airfield and an armament repair center over the past day, the ministry reported
Two Russian Northern Fleet warships call at Venezuelan port
During the port call, the crews of the Russian ships will be given an opportunity to rest after the long-distance voyage and see local sights
Russia’s pharma production up almost 8% in 5M 2024 — PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that five federal projects that are aimed at developing medical science, creating pharmaceutical forms and new generation platforms will be included in the national project
Russian oil industry will be independent of foreign equipment by 2027 — Gazprom Neft CEO
According to Alexander Dyukov, digital technologies are also important for the industry, which can significantly increase the efficiency of working with both hard-to-recover reserves and traditional reserves
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Beijing criticizes NATO for shifting blame in Ukraine conflict, urges self-reflection
According to Mao Ning, "NATO continues to outright challenge China as it interferes in its domestic affairs, distorting and discrediting China’s domestic and foreign policy and creating a major threat to its interests"
World Bank recognizes Russia as high income country
It follows from the document that the gross national income per capita in Russia is $14,250
