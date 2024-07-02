One killed, seven injured in gas explosion in apartment building in Bashkortostan

UFA, July 2. /TASS/. A gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Sterlitamak in the Republic of Bashkortostan has killed one person and left seven injured, including two children, the city mayor's office said.

"An explosion occurred on the second floor of an apartment building due to negligent handling of domestic gas. According to preliminary data, seven people, two children among them, were injured as a result of the incident. One adult was killed. A crisis center was established at the site," the message reads.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT) in the building on Artema street. Emergency services are working at the scene. According to the Emergencies Ministry regional department, rescuers could see visible damage to the structure as they were arriving. No fire occurred.