Ukraine deploys more troops to Karlovka in DPR to hold defenses — security official

DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. Ukraine has pulled reserve troops to the settlement of Karlovka near the Avdeyevka sector of the line of engagement in an attempt to hold defenses there, a security official in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"The enemy has deployed more troops to Karlovka to try and hold defenses in that settlement," the security official said as he described the situation for the Ukrainians there as tense.

According to him, Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment as Karlovka is under fire control from several directions.