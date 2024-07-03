Russia ready to increase energy supplies to Pakistan — Putin

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Economic relations between Russia and Pakistan are developing and the trade turnover is on the rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

"Relations between our countries are developing, and are developing in the businesslike friendly fashion. I note the increase of the trade turnover and our prospects are very good there," Putin said.

"This is cooperation in the area of energy and the agro-industrial business in the first instance," the Russian leader said. "Deliveries of our energy resources to Pakistan started and we are ready to increase them," he said.

Russia "endeavors to make its contribution to provision of food safety of Pakistan," Putin noted. "We are increasing grain deliveries to the Pakistani market," the head of state added.