Russian senior diplomat notes West’s responsibility for escalation in Ukraine — statement

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underscored the principal assessments of the West’s responsibility for the incitement and escalation of the crisis around Ukraine during negotiations with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric; the sides also discussed the settlement in Kosovo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side provided principal assessments of the West’s responsibility for the incitement and escalation of the crisis around Ukraine, its actions on blocking political settlement opportunities and its attempts to create an illusion of a wide international support for the ‘Zelensky formula,’ detached from reality and doomed to fail from the start," the Ministry said.

Special attention was paid to the settlement in Kosovo, the Ministry added.

"[The sides] underscored the coincidence of positions regarding the necessity to act out of international law, the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, the importance of the comprehensive fulfillment of obligations that follow from the dialogue of stakeholders - first and foremost the establishment of the Community of Serb municipalities, endowed with significant executive powers," the Ministry said.