Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker handed over to customer

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Yevpaty Kolovrat diesel-electric icebreaker has been handed over to the customer. She will operate in the Pacific fleet, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) said.

"The Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker built in St. Petersburg by project 21180M of the Vympel Design Bureau has been handed over to the customer. The vessel was designed to promote fleet deployment in ice, lead warships through ice and extinguish fires," it said.

The icebreaker can break 1-meter thick ice in forward movement and 0.64-meter thick ice in reverse movement, it said.

The Yevpaty Kolovrat diesel-electric icebreaker of upgraded project 21180M was built by Almaz Shipyard in St. Petersburg. The displacement exceeds 4 thousand tons. The icebreaker is 82-meter long and 19-meter wide and can break 1-meter thick ice. It has a helipad in the bow. The icebreaker can be armed with antiaircraft artillery guns.