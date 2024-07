CAIRO, July 3. /TASS/. Hamas exchanged ideas on the conditions for a ceasefire in th Gaza Strip with the intermediaries, the movement said on its Telegram channel.

"We have exchanged some ideas with the intermediaries in a bid to stop the [Israeli] aggression against the Palestinian people [in the Gaza Strip]," the statement says.

No details on the content of the negotiations between Hamas and the intermediaries - Egypt and Qatar - were provided.