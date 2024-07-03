Ukrainian strike on substation failed to disturb power supply to ZNPP — nuclear watchdog

MELITOPOL, July 3. /TASS/. Power supply to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is running smoothly after a Ukrainian armed forces drone attack on the Raduga substation, the Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision said in a statement on its website.

"The Nuclear and Radiation Safety Inspection Department at the Zaporozhye NPP of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision conducted an inspection of the condition of power layout at the ZNPP within the permanent state supervision regime. During the inspection it was found that damage to transformers at the Raduga substation did not affect the power supply of the plant and that it operates normally. No safety shortcomings have been identified. The radiation situation at the site is normal," the report reads.

Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev earlier reported that Kiev attacked the Raduga substation three times with drones on the morning of July 3. According to him, repair work was underway at the facility at the time the attack occurred. Eight ZNPP employees were injured.