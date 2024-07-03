Russia vows response to NATO's military buildup near its borders — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. NATO’s military buildup near the Russian border will not go unanswered, Deputy Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Nastasyin told a briefing.

"We have repeatedly discussed this topic, including at briefings, commenting on this issue. I can only confirm that Russia will not leave unanswered NATO’s military buildup along our border, which threatens the security of the Russian Federation," he said, commenting on the Finnish parliament's approval of a defense agreement with the US, under which Finland plans to open 15 military facilities to US troops.

Russia is taking all necessary action, including military-technical, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland and its NATO allies, the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Finnish parliament unanimously approved the Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States. Helsinki and Washington signed the agreement on December 18, 2023. The deal required an approval from two thirds of the parliament, the Finnish Foreign Ministry specified earlier.

Under the agreement, Finland is opening 15 of its military facilities for possible use by US forces. Among other things, American military equipment may be sent to Finland. The agreement creates a basis for the permanent presence of the US military in Finland.