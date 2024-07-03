NATO fails to strike deal on multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine — DPA

BERLIN, July 3. /TASS/. NATO member countries have been unable to reach an agreement on a multi-year pledge to provide military aid to Ukraine, the DPA news agency said citing sources in Western countries’ delegations.

According to the sources, the alliance’s members only agreed on providing Kiev with about 40 million euros in aid during 2025. The news agency stated that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "fails to get allies to commit to a multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine."

NATO members could not agree on what share each country would contribute to an aid package worth about 40 billion euros. The alliance’s members agreed that GDP would be taken into account in the calculations, the agency said.

Initially, Stoltenberg expected the NATO members to reach an agreement on multi-year financial commitments before the Washington summit (July 9-11).

Earlier, the NATO secretary-general suggested establishing a $100-billion fund (about 94 billion euros) per year for long-term aid to Kiev, but this initiative did not find support among NATO countries. The amount was reduced to nearly $40 billion (about 37 billion euros). According to Stoltenberg, that is the amount NATO countries have spent annually on weapons for Kiev since the outbreak of the conflict.