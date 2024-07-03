US Treasury adds secondary restriction risks wording to sanction lists for Russia

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury added wordings related to the risk of secondary restrictions to sanction lists associated with Russia, according to the notice posted on their website.

"The following language, 'Secondary sanctions risk: See Section 11 of Executive Order 14024,' has been added to the certain Russia-related names on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List and/or the Sectoral Sanctions Identifications (SSI) List," the document indicates.

The executive order was signed by US President Joe Biden on April 15, 2021. Sanctions were introduced against certain Russian nationals and legal entities on its basis.