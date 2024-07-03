US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Planes and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 15 times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 15 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by four pairs of F-15 fighters, three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and one MQ-1C UAV of the coalition," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

Besides, nine violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered in the reported period. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

In all, 196 such violations were registered in June 2024.

In a separate development, Russian military police conducted patrol missions in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah.

"In the past day, five attacks on positions held by Syrian pro-government forces were registerd in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They were coming from areas in the Idlib province, held by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group [outlawed in Russia]," the Russian military official said.