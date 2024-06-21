Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s first successful use of a FAB-3000 glide bomb weighing over 3 metric tons indicates that Russian troops should scale up the use of this munition against key Ukrainian army sites, military expert, Editor-in-Chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told TASS on Friday.

Russia’s defense circles told TASS on June 20 that Russian troops had employed for the first time a FAB-3000 heavy-duty glide bomb in the Kharkov direction during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful. Further on, it is necessary to scale up its use against key infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian armed forces to provide for the successful advance," Korotchenko said.

This munition is primarily intended to break Ukrainian army defensive fortifications at the engagement line and wipe out enemy strongholds and communications centers, the expert specified.

Russia’s then-Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited a defense enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod Region on March 20. The Russian Defense Ministry reported at the time that the defense enterprise had organized mass production of FAB-3000 air bombs. The defense producer also doubled the output of FAB-1500 air bombs and boosted the production of FAB-500s many times over, the ministry said.