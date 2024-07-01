Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are the latest threat to Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Andrey Tabekin, an official from the regional Ministry of Digital Development, said.

"We are now facing a new threat from jet-powered drones," he noted at a conference dubbed "Technologies to Detect and Counter UAVs." "So now we have opened a new chapter in our fight against the enemy," the official added.

According to Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones.

The conference, taking place in St. Petersburg on July 1-2, is organized by the RuDrones competence center for UAV technologies and co-organized by the Vector Research Institute (part of the Rostec corporation’s Ruselectronics holding).