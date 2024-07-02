Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor

ASTANA, July 2. /TASS/. A trilateral agreement on the creation of "the single digital corridor" on route China-Kazakhstan-Russia has been signed in Astana, the Kazakh National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC reported.

The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC, the fund’s press service noted.

The agreement was signed in Astana at part of the meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese business council. Overall, over 40 documents worth more than $3.7 bln were inked as part of the meeting, the report said.