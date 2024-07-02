{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor

The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC

ASTANA, July 2. /TASS/. A trilateral agreement on the creation of "the single digital corridor" on route China-Kazakhstan-Russia has been signed in Astana, the Kazakh National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC reported.

The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC, the fund’s press service noted.

The agreement was signed in Astana at part of the meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese business council. Overall, over 40 documents worth more than $3.7 bln were inked as part of the meeting, the report said.

Tags
ChinaKazakhstan
Eurasian Economic Union
Russian president submits protocol on e-commerce in EAEU for State Duma’s ratification
It stipulates registering goods acquired within foreign electronic commerce as a separate category of goods with determination of peculiarities of its regulation
Read more
Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones
According to Andrey Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones
Read more
Committee recommends Federation Council suspend Russia's OSCE PA membership
According to the draft statement, Russian senators and State Duma MPs are adamant that restricting parliamentarians who represent the people from taking part in OSCE PA events is unacceptable
Read more
218 candidates withdraw ahead of second round of France’s snap parliamentary elections
They did this in favor of stronger candidates in a bid not to let Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally Party win the elections
Read more
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Read more
US analyst says Biden, Trump misinformed about situation in Ukraine
Both politicians appear to be incompetent about some important issues, according to the professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island Nicolai Petro
Read more
Over 70 militants from radical groups eliminated near Lake Chad
In addition to 70 militants, five terrorist camps and eight vehicles were destroyed, Abubakar Abdullahi said
Read more
US surveillance drones can be stopped by MiG-31 jets, air defense systems — analyst
Igor Korotchenko said the most effective way to fight such targets is to use long-range surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 or S-300V, which are armed with long-range SAMs, as well as use air-to-air missiles carried by MiG-31s
Read more
Russian diplomat warns Israel’s potential transfer of Patriots to Ukraine could backfire
Vasily Nebenzya fielded numerous questions as reporters from around the world packed full the UN press conference room
Read more
Israeli military leaders want a cease-fire with Hamas — NYT
The Jewish state’s military leaders think that a cease-fire would be the swiftest way of freeing the roughly 120 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, the daily wrote
Read more
Ukraine sets up new artillery positions near Belogorovka in LPR, expert says
While shelling from those positions has not so far been very intensive, "the situation may change soon," Andrey Marochko warned
Read more
Lukashenko sounds alarm on Ukrainian troop movements near Belarusian border
Earlier, Minsk reported Ukrainian troops amassing on the border with Belarus. General Chief-of-Staff Pavel Muraveiko noted the active movement of Ukrainian forces, periodic drone flights across the border and the activization of reconnaissance of Belarusian territory
Read more
Cyprus negotiations stalled, no compromise in sight — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya added that the UN Security Council is now seeing that the sides to the conflict are becoming more entrenched in their positions
Read more
China’s electric cars production capacity far from limit — Ambassador to Russia
“The climate change has started exerting obvious influence on the economy and other spheres of countries of the world in recent years," Zhang Hanhui noted
Read more
US Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity from prosecution
"At least with respect to the president’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute," the ruling said
Read more
Putin to hold series of bilateral meetings on SCO summit margins — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Moscow considers the summit in Astana as an "opportunity to organize bilateral contacts with the country leaders who will attend it"
Read more
Ukraine losing whole battalions every day in special-op zone — DPR adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that currently Russian forces are registering tactical success practically everywhere in the DPR
Read more
No expectations from Hungarian PM’s visit to Kiev, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed, however, that "Orban is well known as a politician who knows how to defend his country’s interests in quite a tough manner"
Read more
Head of the Cuban military department arrives on visit to Belarus
It is expected that the head of the Cuban military department will participate in the parade that will be held in Minsk on July 3
Read more
Russia develops single-use combat drone to intercept enemy UAVs
It is noted that before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera
Read more
Fico gets set to return to office after assassination attempt — defense minister
The assassination attempt on Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the town of Gandlova in western Slovakia
Read more
Orban arrives in Kiev to discuss ways toward resolving Ukraine conflict
It is Viktor Orban’s first visit to Kiev since hostilities broke out in Ukraine
Read more
Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violation
The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that "the incident took place on June 30, when an airplane owned by the Russian airline Pobeda, as it was heading from Moscow to Kaliningrad illegally entered Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea"
Read more
Western sanctions against Russia are complete fiasco — Russia's Permanent Representative
"The West's monkey business against Russia has turned out to be a complete fiasco," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Russian embassy protests against Estonia’s move to relocate graves of Soviet soldiers
Also, the Russian embassy has sent a note of protest to the Estonian Foreign Ministry calling for an end to what it said were blasphemous actions
Read more
DPR security agencies emphasize strategic importance of liberating Novopokrovskoye
"Taking Novopokrovskoye, as well as any other settlement, has its own strategic significance," the source said
Read more
US set to announce $2.3 bln arms package for Ukraine — media
The new arms package will reportedly include anti-tank weapons, as well as interceptor missiles for air defense systems
Read more
Putin does not plan separate talks with Lukashenko in Astana — Kremlin aide
"We were in Belarus not long ago, we are engaged in a dialogue all the time," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
China launches rail service with Europe via Russia — Xinhua news agency
The freight train with construction materials, household electronics and other goods department from the Beijing’s logistical hub in Pinggu district to Moscow
Read more
Iran ready to strike Israel again once 'conditions are ripe' — senior IRGC commander
According to Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran "is sad to see that [Israel] has been committing crimes in Palestine for nearly nine months with the support of the US and its European allies"
Read more
Press review: Dems scramble to replace Biden and Russia continues to feed the world
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 1st
Read more
Ukraine fears harsh debt restructuring terms from West
Alexey Kushch noted that back in 2022 he cautioned that Kiev was losing a "historic window of opportunity" in order to cast off the "debt noose"
Read more
Stepovaya Novoselovka's liberation to pave way for Russian offensive on Kupyansk — expert
"Deliveries of arms and ammunition still continue to Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, even though we are constantly carrying out strikes on this settlement," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Orban to visit Kiev and meet with Zelensky
Hungarian Prime Minister will also talk with other Ukrainian officials
Read more
NATO looks to appoint official in charge of support for Ukraine — WSJ
The decision is expected to be announced at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington
Read more
Kremlin declines to comment on Trump’s latest remarks on settling Ukrainian crisis
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that "this is not Trump’s first statement on this matter and earlier he also said something along these lines"
Read more
Russian troops use tunnel to take large Ukrainian stronghold in Kirov — defense ministry
The detachment’s servicemen cleared and used the more-then-three-kilometer-long tunnel along the Seversky Donetsk canal and came to the rear of the ell-fortified stronghold equipped with firing positions and underground shelters
Read more
Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033
Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, the space corporation said
Read more
West promises to allocate $675 mln to buttress Ukrainian defense industry — official
According to Yury Sak, Denmark, Canada, and the Netherlands have already promised to do just that
Read more
Belarus not going to get involved into any hostilities — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian president, NATO doesn’t want the war in Ukraine to be ended, instead, it is seeking to drag Belarusians into it
Read more
Ukraine needs some 200,000 recruits to address troop shortages — newspaper
In order to address its troop shortage, Kiev reportedly needs to recruit at least 50,000 people every quarter
Read more
Xi arrives in Astana to attend SCO summit
Xi Jinping is making state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan during this international trip, which will last until July 6
Read more
World Bank recognizes Russia as high income country
It follows from the document that the gross national income per capita in Russia is $14,250
Read more
Baku, Yerevan may finalize peace treaty in few months — Azerbaijani president
At the same time, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the peace agreement can be signed only if Armenia changes its constitution
Read more
Le Pen accuses Macron of preparing 'administrative coup'
The politician expressed hope that this information is nothing more but rumors, but noted that even before the first round of elections, last Wednesday, "many more appointments were made than during usual cabinet meetings"
Read more
Russia sees good prospects for cooperation between countries under Western sanctions
According to Alexey Drobinin, these countries can establish joint mechanisms that would be "immune to sanctions in various areas"
Read more
Western partners drove Kiev to abandon neutrality — Hungarian expert
As Gyorgy Varga noted, the Budapest memorandum that was signed by neutral Ukraine and the guarantees this memorandum envisaged were not observed
Read more
Helsinki to attempt to buy out arena owned by Russians
The sellers believe that the voluntary stocks sale transaction is possible even after expiry of the period set by the EU, the source said
Read more
Beijing criticizes NATO for shifting blame in Ukraine conflict, urges self-reflection
According to Mao Ning, "NATO continues to outright challenge China as it interferes in its domestic affairs, distorting and discrediting China’s domestic and foreign policy and creating a major threat to its interests"
Read more
Kiev shifts rhetoric on negotiations, but not its position on them — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov believes that the decision on the settlement of the conflict is not up to Kiev
Read more
Naval aircraft hammer enemy targets during drills in Russia’s westernmost region
The naval aviation pilots are accomplishing combat training objectives both in the daytime and at night and about 50 sorties have been planned, the Baltic Fleet’s press office specified
Read more
Undocumented naked man nabbed at Belarus-Poland border
Efforts are underway to identify the detainee
Read more
Russia ‘big winner’ in conflict with US, NATO — Dutch MEP
Member of the European Parliament from the Dutch Forum for Democracy party Marcel de Graaff also called the EU the main loser, drawing attention to problems such as "economic recession, de-industrialization, exposed as US-lapdog, suicidal sanctions"
Read more
Ukraine turns down Hungarian PM’s ceasefire proposal
According to the statement, Ukraine’s position is that the crisis settlement could be reached through the Kiev-initiated peace summits
Read more
Biden’s team thwarts calls for his replacement after debate failure — Washington Post
According to the report, Biden’s campaign made private calls to campaign donors and Democratic lawmakers
Read more
Retired Ukrainian general says Zelensky could pin his failures on Syrsky, fire him
Sergey Krivonos also said the political leadership failed to pivot the economy on a war footing to provide the military with munitions, drones, fuel, and to recruit and equip brigades
Read more
Turkish troops kill 25 opposition fighters in firefight in northern Syria
Al Mayadeen TV reported that the most violent clashes took place in Afrin
Read more
Lavrov to chair ministerial debates at UNSC on July 16-17
"In general, the UN Security Council’s program will be quite busy," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Two Russian Northern Fleet warships call at Venezuelan port
During the port call, the crews of the Russian ships will be given an opportunity to rest after the long-distance voyage and see local sights
Read more
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Read more
Hungary proposes that Ukraine ceases fire to start talks with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said "peace is important for all countries" in Europe and Hungary, as it holds the rotating European Council presidency in the second half of the year
Read more
Lavrov, Szijjarto say Kiev must ensure rights of all ethnic minorities — Foreign Ministry
The ministry noted that the sides praised the achieved level of the Russian-Hungarian political dialogue
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Kharkov Region, DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian Air Force aircraft at a military airfield and an armament repair center over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief describes situation in Pokrovsk area as difficult
According to Alexander Syrsky, troops in this area need more munitions and weapons
Read more
Russia bans entry to 99 Canadian citizens — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the list includes the individuals "who are involved in the elaboration and implementation of Ottawa’s Russophobic course"
Read more
Loss of five Su-27s unaffordable for Ukrainian forces — Forbes
According to the business magazine, the attack may have inflicted one of the costliest losses on the Ukrainians since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine moving troops to border with Belarus cause of concern for Russia, too — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow and Belarus have special formats of dialogue between all relevant agencies, including special services
Read more
Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2nd
Read more
Crisis in Ukraine cannot be resolved overnight — Russian diplomat
Trump has repeatedly said that he would be able to promptly settle the Ukrainian conflict if he takes the presidential office again
Read more
Russian forces strike nine Ukrainian Su-27, MiG-29 fighter jets over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Serbian president lauds robust relations with Russia
On Monday, the Russian deputy foreign minister held talks with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, and Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
Read more
Lukashenko says has much to discuss with Putin
"We are currently facing numerous problems and there are common issues, too, that we will need to address," the Belarusian leader noted
Read more
Evo Morales accuses Bolivia’s Luiz Arce of staging coup attempt
"President Luiz Arce deceived the people of Bolivia and the world," former president of Bolivia said
Read more
Mongolia to close border crossing for Silk Road rally
The checkpoint will return to the normal schedule from July 15 and will be closed again for the passenger traffic on July 19, when rally participants will be returning to Russia. The rally will end on July 15 in Ulaanbaatar
Read more
EU needs change, because instead of peace and order there is war and migration — Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister expressed the hope that right-wing conservative forces will be able to bring about changes in the EU
Read more
Russian forces overwhelming Ukrainians in northern Volchansk, military leader says
"And, certainly, we are pushing forward every day while squeezing the enemy out of all their positions," Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Read more
US plotting against Chinese electric car industry — Chinese Ambassador to Moscow
Zhang Hanhui noted that such actions will result in a slowdown in the global "green transformation" and a shaken faith in international cooperation in combatting climate change
Read more
Kremlin criticizes Stoltenberg’s comments about China
"We are confident that our Chinese friends can themselves provide a proper evaluation of such statements," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian troops create ZVeraBoi counter-drone buggy in Ukraine operation
The vehicle’s front part features a turret with two mounted PKT machine-guns and an improvised six-barrel muzzle-loading shotgun placed between them
Read more
Iran sees no obstacles to military-technical cooperation with Russia
Kamal Kharrazi also refuted repeated accusations of Iran selling drones to Russia, stressing that they were false
Read more
Russian embassies overflowing with requests to relocate to country — MFA
Maria Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Foreign Policy Concept touches upon the topic of traditional values 11 times
Read more
Houthis say they attacked four ships related to UK, US, Israel
According to the spokesman, Yahya Saree, the attacks targeted the container ship MSC Unific, the chemical tankers Delonix and Lucky Sailor, and the Anvil Point auxiliary vessel
Read more
Kanye West leaves Moscow
Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy was seeing him off
Read more
Right in the lead, Macron calls for unity: French election results
The right-wing National Rally party and allied forces lead after the first round of the French parliamentary elections with 33.15% of the vote
Read more
Ukrainian intel service foils plot to overthrow government
The SBU also said that the detainees had been plotting to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine and disseminate information about the developments in Kiev, including in foreign media outlets
Read more
Atmosphere in UN Security Council very hostile towards Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it "will certainly be very difficult" to bring objectivity to the work of the UN Security Council during Russia's one-month chairmanship
Read more
Russian military vows to prevent recurrence of Transnistrian conflict
"The operation group is cooperating with all law enforcement structures of Transnistria," Colonel Dmitry Zelenkov reported
Read more
Arresting foreign officials may trigger declaration of war — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev made this statement at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
Read more
Italy’s UniCredit applied to EU court for clarification of ECB instructions
Since February 2022 UniCredit adopted a number of strategies to significantly reduce its Russian presence "resulting in a reduction of its cross-border exposure by 91%"
Read more
LNG supplies to Europe record low in June
LNG supplies from terminals to the Europe’s gas transport system fell by 14.2% year on year since the start of this year to about 58.5 bln cubic meters
Read more
Russian Embassy denies claims of Moscow's election tampering in UK
The diplomatic agency noted that "Russia, unlike the UK and other Western 'civilizers,' is not in the habit of meddling in the domestic affairs of other sovereign states"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman unaware of satellite tampering allegations
"We need to find out whether this is the competence of any UN structures," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup West thwarts Ukraine’s attempts to strengthen its positions
Over the past 24 hours, up to 120 enemy military personnel, two towed FH-70 howitzers, seven units of car equipment, five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points were destroyed
Read more
Beijing opposes hegemony, ready to promote multipolar world — Chinese leader
Xi Jinping said that Beijing is ready to promote equal multipolarity of the world
Read more
Aide to Iranian leader stressed possibility of changing Tehran’s nuclear doctrine
Kamal Kharrazi noted that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment"
Read more
Four aerial targets shot down over Sevastopol, governor cites preliminary data
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said reports are being collected about any damage to civilian infrastructure
Read more
Head of Presidential Administration of Belarus met with Lavrov in Moscow
The parties discussed current issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation, highly praised the results achieved in the course of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, outlined promising areas of work and agreed to continue contacts
Read more
Hungarian PM says he arrives in Kiev to help resolve conflict in Ukraine
Viktor Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi pointed out that the Orban-Zelensky talks would focus "on the possibility of peace" in Ukraine
Read more
West cares little about human lives, is interested in Russia’s resources — Serbian leader
Vucic stressed earlier that the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended right now
Read more
Belarus to respond to Ukraine if it ventures provocations on border — Lukashenko
"We will spare no effort to prevent the slightest escalation," the Belarusian leader stressed
Read more
West, East have practically no chance to avoid global conflict — Serbian president
There is no hardcore philosophy about this, these are clear, unequivocal things, Vucic said
Read more