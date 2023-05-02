Russia ‘will never forget’ Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Moscow intends to press on with its efforts to identify and punish all those responsible for the 2014 Odessa tragedy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"May 2 marks the 9th anniversary of the tragic events in Odessa, which culminated in the chilling murders at the Trade Unions House. On that day [nine years ago], radical Ukrainian nationalists deliberately set fire to the building where those opposed to the new government were hiding. As a result, 48 people were burned alive, poisoned by carbon monoxide or died falling from the upper floors," Russia’s diplomatic agency said.

The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident. "We will never forget the Odessa tragedy. And we will seek to identify and punish all those involved in those atrocities," Russia’s MFA underlined.

The Russian Foreign Ministry drew a parallel between those tragic events and the massacre perpetrated by Bandera’s guerillas in the Belarusian town of Khatyn 80 years ago. "What happened there (at the Odessa trade union building - TASS) could be watched almost live: the gruesome footage of burnt bodies went viral around the world," the ministry concluded.