MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The national GDP moved up by 4.5% year on year in May 2024, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, GDP in May 2024 was +4.5% above the last-year level in annual terms after +4.4% in April," the Ministry said.

The national GDP surged by 5% in annual terms over January - May 2024.