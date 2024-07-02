Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Yury Borisov approved a general schedule for creating the Russian Orbital Station through 2033, the space agency’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Yury Borisov has approved a general schedule of creating the Russian Orbital Station. The document was also signed by 19 chief executives of the corporation’s enterprises," the press office said in a statement.

Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos also plans to launch the universal nodal, gateway and baseline modules by 2030 to form the core orbital station together with the research and energy module, it said.

"At the second stage, from 2031 to 2033, the station is set to expand by docking two special-purpose modules (TsM1 and TsM2)," Roscosmos said.