Tucker Carlson says intends to seek interview with Ukraine’s Zelensky

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. US reporter Tucker Carlson said that he will seek an interview with Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky, because all Zelensky’s previous interviews for US media were propaganda, not journalism.

"American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they've done scores of interviews with Ukrainian President Zelensky. We ourselves have put in a request for an interview with Zelensky. We hope he accepts. But the interviews he's already done in the United States are not traditional interviews. They are fawning pep sessions, specifically designed to amplify Zelensky's demand that the US enter more deeply into a war in Eastern Europe and pay for it," he said in a video address, published on his X page.