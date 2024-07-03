Russia, Turkey actively working on crucial areas of international policy — Putin

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey continue to actively work on a number of the most important directions of international policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana.

"We continue to work actively on a number of the most important lines of international policy. We are in constant contact with you. Our ministries and agencies are constantly exchanging information and coordinating positions on key areas," Putin said.

He noted that Russia and Turkey work both within international organizations and associations.

"We are very happy to meet on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS). I am very pleased with our new contact," Putin concluded.