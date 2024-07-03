Russia, China exploring possibility of Chinese firms to participate in Vostok Oil project

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and China are exploring the possibility of Chinese companies to participate in the Vostok Oil project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, adding that the issue will be discussed at the level of businesses in July.

"The issue was discussed at previous meetings. The Russian-Chinese business forum will be held in July. I think that [business] will discuss [such a possibility there] at the level of companies in detail," he said.

Vostok Oil is the flagship project of Russia’s Rosneft. It comprises 52 license areas in Arctic Russia with thirteen oil and gas fields therein.