'Rotten and lost': Russian diplomat says about OSCE

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is a lost cause given its submission to the will of the collective West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

"Everything has been subordinated to the will of the collective West as it comes to substitute the Organization’s charter and all those principles it must rely on," the diplomat said ahead of a State Duma meeting that will discuss suspending Moscow’s participation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly later on Wednesday. While the word "security" remains in the name of the regional organization, security in the traditional sense "has long been lost, both in theory and in practice, as nobody knows on what basis to build it," she argued.

No European security system "has ever materialized in Europe," Zakharova emphasized. "Actually, everything has long been rotten to the core, lost in its purpose," she lamented.