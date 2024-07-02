Head of Presidential Administration of Belarus met with Lavrov in Moscow

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy discussed issues of Belarus-Russia cooperation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow, the press service of the Belarusian Embassy reported.

"Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Dmitry Krutoy met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Russia. The parties discussed current issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation, highly praised the results achieved in the course of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, outlined promising areas of work and agreed to continue contacts," the statement said.

Before being appointed head of the Belarusian presidential administration in late June, Krutoy served as the republic's ambassador to Russia. Appointing Krutoy to the new post, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that he would remain responsible for implementing all agreements with Russia.