Ukraine’s irretrievable losses five-times higher than Russia’s, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Kiev’s irretrievable losses in the course of the special military operation is five-times higher than Moscow’s, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a TASS-hosted meeting with the heads of international news agencies.

"I can tell you that our losses, particularly irretrievable losses, are certainly significantly smaller than those of the opposite party," he noted.

"As for irretrievable losses, the ratio is one to five," Putin specified. According to him, this is the reason behind attempts to carry out an all-out mobilization campaign in Ukraine.