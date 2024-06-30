Russian army liberates Spornoye, Novoaleksandrovka in Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated Spornoye and Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active actions. <…> Units of Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka as a result of successful actions," the report said.

Russian army hits railway train with Ukraine's military equipment, troops during unloading

Russia’s army has hit a railway train carrying arms, military equipment and troops of Ukraine's 117th brigade during unloading, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery of groups of the Russian armed forces hit during unloading a railway train carrying arms, military equipment and troops of Ukraine's 117th brigade, as well as the enemy’s troops and military equipment in 127 regions," the report said.

Units of Russia's Battlegroup Center repel five counterattacks by Ukrainian military

Units of the Russian army’s Battlegroup Center repelled five counterattacks by the Ukrainian military in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours five counterattacks by assault groups of the 24th, 31st, 41st mechanized and 68th jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the report said.

The units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved their tactical position and hit the formations of four brigades of the Ukrainian army and a brigade of Ukraine’s national guard over the past 24 hours.

"Units of Battlegroup Center <…> have improved the tactical position, inflicted damage to formations of the 23rd, 47th mechanized, 95th air assault, 59th infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 2nd brigade of the national guard in areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Kirovo, Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye, Volchye, Shevchenko, Sokol, Vishnyovoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report said.

Ukrainian army loses up to 370 troops in Russian Battlegroup Center’s responsibility area

The Ukrainian army lost up to 370 troops in the Russian Battlegroup Center’s responsibility area.

"The enemy’s losses amounted up to 370 troops, eight cars, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm 2А65 Msta-B howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, two 100mm Rapira anti-tank guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar," the report said.

Ukraine loses up to 285 troops, Grad multiple rocket launcher in Battlegroup North’s area

The Ukrainian army has lost up to 285 troops, a tank and a Grad multiple rocket launcher, as well as an armament depot, in 24 hours as a result of actions by Russia’s Battlegroup North, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup North have inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 41st mechanized, 57th mechanized infantry, 71st infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 34th marine brigade, the 125th, 127th territorial defense brigades and the 13th national guard brigade near the settlements of Neskuchnoye, Staritsa, Vesyoloye, Ternovaya, Zhovtnevoye, Volchansk and Liptsy of the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 285 troops, a tank, five cars, a US-manufactured 155mm М109 Paladin howitzer, two US-made 155mm М777 howitzers, a 152mm D-20 weapon, a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, the ministry noted, adding that an armament depot of the 57th mechanized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army has also been destroyed.