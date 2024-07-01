Four aerial targets shot down over Sevastopol, governor cites preliminary data

SEVASTOPOL, July 1. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down four aerial targets over the Balaklava neighborhood and the adjacent bay in the port city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, citing preliminary data.

"The repulsion of the missile attack is ongoing. According to preliminary data, four aerial targets were destroyed over the Balaklava area and the adjacent bay. But fragments of downed targets fell in the coastal area and the Balaklava District," the governor said on Telegram.

He said reports are being collected about any damage to civilian infrastructure.

Razvozhayev reminded people to report potentially hazardous items by calling emergency management services at the number 112.

"Rescue services promptly respond to all reports by going to the scene. The situation is being monitored by emergency management services," the governor said.