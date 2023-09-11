HAGUE, September 11. /TASS/. Member of the European Parliament from the Dutch Forum for Democracy party Marcel de Graaff believes that Russia has already emerged as the clear winner in the conflict against the US and NATO, he stated on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"In fact, Russia is already the big winner in this conflict with USA/NATO: de-dollarization, expanding Russian influence everywhere except in the West, growing economy, resilient against Western sanctions," he said, commenting on an article by geopolitical analyst Chay Bowes for the online publication theislander.eu titled "Here's why Ukraine's defeat could mean the end of NATO in its current form."

He also called the EU the main loser, drawing attention to problems such as "economic recession, de-industrialization, exposed as US-lapdog, suicidal sanctions."

"The outcome of the G20 in India says it all," de Graaff believes. "The West lost it’s power to coerce the rest of the world into compliance."

Final Declaration of the G20 Summit

Earlier, the G20 leaders adopted a final statement in which they recognized the difference in opinion on the situation in Ukraine among the members of the community. They called on all states to respect the principles of international law, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and noted the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and dialogue.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who led the Russian delegation in New Delhi, noted following the summit that the developing countries of the G20 demonstrate the correct understanding of what is happening in Ukraine. The Western states were not able to impose the Ukrainian agenda on the participants of the summit, the relevant paragraph of the declaration of the summit is set out in the context of the need to resolve all world conflicts, the Foreign Minister pointed out. He drew attention to the fact that the G20 summit declaration also included important principles of food security, which are supported by Russia, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

The G20 Summit was held in New Delhi. The leaders of all G20 countries and nine other states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE) were invited to attend. The Russian delegation in India was headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.