Xi's attendance at SCO summit to serve as positive signal to neighbors — media

BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. Xi Jinping's participation in the SCO summit in Astana and his visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be an important diplomatic gesture by Beijing towards its neighbors, the Global Times newspaper quoted Chinese experts as saying ahead of the Chinese president's trip.

"The visits highlight that China is putting emphasis on neighborhood diplomacy," the experts said, adding that "the visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will consolidate ties and lead China-Central Asia relations to a new height."

The newspaper added that Xi Jinping has been attending SCO summits since 2013. In his speeches, he has often emphasized the need to promote the Shanghai Spirit, which is a principle that involves mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and pursuit of common development.

According to Director of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Sun Zhuangzhi, Xi Jinping's current trip will further strengthen the SCO's efforts to work together, improve the quality and level of cooperation in many areas, including economy, security, and cooperation in education, culture, and generally bring more vitality to the cause of world peace and development.

Challenges and opportunities

Guan Xueling, director of Renmin University of China-St. Petersburg State University Center for Russian Studies, also believes that the SCO summit in Astana will testify to the organization's growing international influence.

"Given the international turmoil, crises, and deficit in global governance, the SCO has become a very important player in maintaining the region’s security and stability and fostering development and prosperity," Guan said.

Zhao Huirong, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, however, warns that the SCO faces challenges as well as opportunities.

"The opportunities include the fact that the SCO is being favored by an increasing number of developing countries because of its commitment to the Shanghai Spirit amid the persistent geopolitical confrontations in the world," Zhao emphasized. Meanwhile, the SCO faces a considerably more complex geopolitical environment, a tougher regional and international security environment, and a number of disturbing factors related to unconventional threats.

According to the expert, the SCO should continue cooperation in this spirit in fighting the three evil forces (separatism, extremism and terrorism), addressing climate change, responding to cyberattacks and ensuring the security of artificial intelligence.