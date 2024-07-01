DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Novopokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic will allow Russian troops to intensify strikes from the flanks against the Ukrainian troops in Karlovka, a source from the region's security services told TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the village on July 1.

"Taking Novopokrovskoye, as well as any other settlement, has its own strategic significance. In this case, strikes from the flanks on the enemy in Karlovka will become more intensive," the source said.