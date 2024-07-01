Crisis in Ukraine cannot be resolved overnight — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be settled overnight, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, commenting on former US President Donald Trump’s promises to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in 24 hours if elected US president again.

"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day," the Russian diplomat told a news conference after Russia took over presidency of the UN Security Council.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would be able to promptly settle the Ukrainian conflict if he takes the presidential office again. During the June 27 presidential debate with incumbent President Joe Biden, Trump promised that if he is reelected, the conflict would be ended before his official inauguration, or before January 20, 2025.