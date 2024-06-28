Ukraine working on own peace plan, to be ready before year-end — Zelensky

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Hoping to finally put an end to the conflict, Ukraine plans to put out a detailed peace plan later this year, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told a joint news conference with his Slovenian counterpart, Natasha Pirc-Musar, on Friday.

"We are currently working on three detailed plans in energy, food security and [prisoner] exchanges. I am confident that we will resolve these problems, and quite soon at that," Zelensky said during a live broadcast of the Ukrainian telethon. "We will also develop all the other `peace formula’ points and prepare a comprehensive plan that will be on the table for all our partners," he added, saying that a detailed plan would be ready later this year.

Zelensky reiterated that Kiev wants to see the conflict over and hopes "to achieve a fair peace as soon as possible." On Thursday, he said that Ukraine had no interest in prolonging the conflict amid heavy losses on the battlefield as he attended the EU summit in Brussels.

At a meeting with senior Russian diplomats on June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward new terms for resolving the Ukraine conflict. These include pulling out Ukrainian troops from the four new Russian regions and lifting all Western sanctions on Russia. He also demanded that Kiev drop its bid for NATO membership and Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status be enshrined. Putin also pointed out that if Ukraine and the West reject these terms, they may change in the future. Kiev quickly rejected this initiative.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the so-called Ukrainian peace formula as unacceptable. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Kiev has been making statements on peace without taking account of the existing realities.