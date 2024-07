DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. A man has been wounded in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army, city Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

Earlier, he said a civilian had been wounded in the settlement of Mercury Plant. He later died.

"A civilian resident of Gorlovka was wounded in the Rymyantsev Mine settlement as a result of Ukrainian armed aggression," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.